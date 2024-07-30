Bella Hadid has responded to a controversial Adidas campaign she was featured in recently.
Earlier in July, Adidas faced backlash for an ad posted on social media (that's since been taken down) that positioned Hadid, who identifies as Palestinian and has been an advocate for Palestinian causes, at the center of a campaign honoring the 1972 Munich Olympic games as well as the relaunch of the brand's SL72 sneaker that was originally released during the coinciding year.
Hadid was seen in the campaign wearing the SL72 sneakers while holding flowers.
During the 1972 Olympics, a Palestinian terrorist group known as the Black September Organization captured and killed 11 Israeli Olympic athletes and coaches, as well as one German police officer, after breaking into the Olympic Village.
Breaking her silence on her involvement in the campaign, Hadid shared a post on her Instagram story this week in which she wrote, "For those of you that do not know my heart, I want to make sure you're hearing directly from me about my recent campaign with adidas. I would never knowingly engage with any art or work that is linked to a horrific tragedy of any kind."
Hadid went on to mention that prior to the release of the campaign, she wasn't aware of the "historical connection to the atrocious events in 1972."
"I am shocked, I am upset, and I am disappointed in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign," she wrote. "Had I been made aware, from the bottom of my heart, I would never have participated."
She pointed out that in addition to Adidas, she and her team should have done more research to have a better understanding of past events that took place during the Munich Olympics, stating, "I do not believe in hate in any form, including antisemitism. That will never waiver [sic], and I stand by that statement to the fullest extent."
Hadid also wrote that "connecting the liberation of the Palestinian people to such an attack so tragic, is something that hurts my heart."
"Palestine is not synonymous with terrorism and this campaign unintentionally highlighted an event that does not represent who we are," she wrote.
The model ended the lengthy statement by writing, "I will forever stand by my people of Palestine while continuing to advocate for a world free of antisemitism. Antisemitism has no place in the liberation of the Palestinian people. I will always stand for peace over violence, any day. Hate has no place here, and I will forever advocate for not only my people, but every person world wide."
Hadid's commentary surrounding the campaign, which additionally features rapper A$AP Nast, musician Melissa Bon, model Sabrina Lan and football star Jules Koundé, comes shortly after Adidas also pulled related ads and issued an apology.
After receiving swift feedback from prominent groups such as the American Jewish Committee to "address this egregious error," Adidas told USA Today in a statement, "We are conscious that connections have been made to tragic historical events -- though these are completely unintentional -- and we apologize for any upset or distress caused."
The statement continued, "As a result, we are revising the remainder of the campaign. We believe in sport as a unifying force around the world and will continue our efforts to champion diversity and equality in everything we do."
The Adidas Originals account also shared an apology on its Instagram highlights, stating, "Connections continue to be made to the terrible tragedy that occurred at the Munich Olympics due to our recent SL72 campaign. These connections are not meant and we apologize for any upset or distress caused to communities around the world. We made an unintentional mistake."
The statement also included an apology to the partners involved in the campaign -- including Hadid -- for "any negative impact on them."
In 2022, Adidas came under fire for its previous partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after the rapper made antisemitic comments.
The company has since terminated its relationship with Ye, saying in a press release in October 2022, "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."
Representatives for Hadid and Adidas did not immediately respond to ABC News' requests for additional comment.