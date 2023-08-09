Gigi and Bella Hadid's sister Alana Hadid has made her catwalk debut.

Alana Hadid opened for the Saks Potts show Monday, on the first day of Copenhagen Fashion Week, modeling a cropped jacket paired with a blue sequined skirt layered over jeans. The look was complete with metallic flip-flops and barely there makeup.

PHOTO: A model poses on the runway at the Saks Potts show during Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 on Aug. 7, 2023, in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Matt Jelonek/Getty Images
The 38-year-old later posted a carousel of behind-the-scenes images and videos to her Instagram account with the caption, "Core memory made in Denmark with @sakspotts 🙏🏼."

PHOTO: A model walks the runway at the Saks Potts show during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 on Aug. 7, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Alena Zakirova/WireImage/Getty Images
"My first runway!" she added, thanking the duo behind the brand, Barbara Potts and Cathrine Saks. "What a way to arrive to Copenhagen, opening for the most amazing brand… in the rain."

PHOTO: Alana Hadid shared images behind-the-scenes images from her catwalk debut in Copenhagen, Denmark on Aug. 8. 2023.
lanzybear/Instagram
The post included a video of Alana Hadid having her hair styled into a high ponytail, another of her walking the runway, and another of her after the show exclaiming, "I did it!"

PHOTO: Alana Hadid shared images behind-the-scenes images from her catwalk debut in Copenhagen, Denmark on Aug. 8. 2023.
lanzybear/Instagram
Model Liris Crosse commented on the post, "Congrats [it] runs in the family!" with a fire emoji.

Saks Potts also commented on the post with a series of heart emoji, prompting Alana Hadid to reply with her own set of grateful emoji.