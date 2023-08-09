Gigi and Bella Hadid's sister Alana Hadid has made her catwalk debut.
Alana Hadid opened for the Saks Potts show Monday, on the first day of Copenhagen Fashion Week, modeling a cropped jacket paired with a blue sequined skirt layered over jeans. The look was complete with metallic flip-flops and barely there makeup.
The 38-year-old later posted a carousel of behind-the-scenes images and videos to her Instagram account with the caption, "Core memory made in Denmark with @sakspotts 🙏🏼."
"My first runway!" she added, thanking the duo behind the brand, Barbara Potts and Cathrine Saks. "What a way to arrive to Copenhagen, opening for the most amazing brand… in the rain."
The post included a video of Alana Hadid having her hair styled into a high ponytail, another of her walking the runway, and another of her after the show exclaiming, "I did it!"
Model Liris Crosse commented on the post, "Congrats [it] runs in the family!" with a fire emoji.
Saks Potts also commented on the post with a series of heart emoji, prompting Alana Hadid to reply with her own set of grateful emoji.