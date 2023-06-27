Jacquemus' Spring/Summer 2024 show in Versailles was filled with head-turning runway looks and plenty of star sightings.

In the French designer's typical fashion, he held his "Le Chouchou" show at a stunning location -- the Palace of Versailles.

Guests sat in white row boats anchored alongside the red runway to watch the presentation.

Top models including Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hammam, Grace Elizabeth and more modeled the latest designs from Simon Porte Jacquemus during the show.

PHOTO: Kendall Jenner walks the runway during "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles, June 26, 2023, in Versailles, France.
Corbis via Getty Images
Kendall Jenner walks the runway during "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles, June 26, 2023, in Versailles, France.
PHOTO: Gigi Hadid walks the runway during "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles, June 26, 2023, in Versailles, France.
WireImage/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid walks the runway during "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles, June 26, 2023, in Versailles, France.
PHOTO: A model walks the runway during "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles, June 26, 2023, in Versailles, France.
Corbis via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles, June 26, 2023, in Versailles, France.

The star-studded guest list included Victoria and David Beckham, Monica Bellucci, Karol G, Eva Longoria, Rauw Alejandro and more.

PHOTO: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles, June 26, 2023, in Versailles, France.
WireImage/Getty Images
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles, June 26, 2023, in Versailles, France.
PHOTO: Monica Bellucci attends the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles, June 26, 2023, in Versailles, France.
Corbis via Getty Images
Monica Bellucci attends the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles, June 26, 2023, in Versailles, France.
PHOTO: Karol G attends the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles, June 26, 2023, in Versailles, France.
Corbis via Getty Images
Karol G attends the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles, June 26, 2023, in Versailles, France.

Jacquemus told Up Next Designer at the show that the new collection was inspired by the show's location, as well as Marie Antoinette and Princess Diana, among other influences.

He said he wanted to share "fresh" and "modern" styles derived from these influences.

PHOTO: Eva Longoria attends the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles, June 26, 2023, in Versailles, France.
WireImage via Getty Images
Eva Longoria attends the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles, June 26, 2023, in Versailles, France.
PHOTO: Rauw Alejandro attends the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles, June 26, 2023, in Versailles, France.
WireImage/Getty Images
Rauw Alejandro attends the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles, June 26, 2023, in Versailles, France.

Following the show, the designer shared a note on Instagram, in which he wrote, "No word can describe how I feel today. A millions thank you for the love.. Simon"