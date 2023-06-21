Pharrell presented his debut collection for Louis Vuitton to an epic crowd that included world famous stars, athletes, creatives and more Tuesday night in Paris.

Some names in attendance in the star-studded front row included Beyoncé and Jay-Z, LeBron and Savannah James, Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton, Zendaya, Lenny Kravitz, Maluma and Anitta.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky also made a big entrance at the packed show, sporting coordinating denim looks.

The presentation of Pharrell's highly anticipated men's spring-summer 2024 collection -- his first since being appointed men's creative director for the luxury brand -- was held on Pont Neuf.

PHOTO: US Louis Vuitton' fashion designer and singer Pharrell Williams acknowledges the audience at the end of the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on the Pont Neuf, central Paris, on June 20, 2023.
Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images
Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images
Check out all of the stylish attendees below.

PHOTO: Jay Z and Beyonce attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023, in Paris.
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
PHOTO: Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023, in Paris.
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
PHOTO: Savannah James and LeBron James attend the the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris.
Pierre Mouton/Getty Images
Pierre Mouton/Getty Images
PHOTO: J Balvin and Maluma at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris.
Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images
Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images
PHOTO: Marcus Rashford, Jude Bellingham and Jaylen Brown attends the the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris.
Pierre Mouton/Getty Images
Pierre Mouton/Getty Images
PHOTO: Lewis Hamilton and Tyler, the Creator attend the the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris.
Pierre Mouton/Getty Images
Pierre Mouton/Getty Images
PHOTO: Willow Smith and Jaden Smith attend the the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris.
Pierre Mouton/Getty Images
Pierre Mouton/Getty Images
PHOTO: Jared Leto and Kim Kardashian attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023, in Paris.
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
PHOTO: Megan Thee Stallion at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris.
Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images
Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images
PHOTO: Lenny Kravitz and Naomi Campbell at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris.
Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images
Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images
PHOTO: Jackson Wang attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris.
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
PHOTO: Rocket Williams and Helen Lasichanh attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris.
Victor Boyko/Getty Images
Victor Boyko/Getty Images
PHOTO: Kelly Rowland attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris.
Victor Boyko/Getty Images
Victor Boyko/Getty Images

