Pharrell presented his debut collection for Louis Vuitton to an epic crowd that included world famous stars, athletes, creatives and more Tuesday night in Paris.
Some names in attendance in the star-studded front row included Beyoncé and Jay-Z, LeBron and Savannah James, Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton, Zendaya, Lenny Kravitz, Maluma and Anitta.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky also made a big entrance at the packed show, sporting coordinating denim looks.
The presentation of Pharrell's highly anticipated men's spring-summer 2024 collection -- his first since being appointed men's creative director for the luxury brand -- was held on Pont Neuf.
Check out all of the stylish attendees below.
- 1February 14, 2023
- 2
- 3
Read more about Pharrell's debut presentation for Louis Vuitton here.