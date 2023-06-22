The iconic white dress Carrie Fisher wore in "Star Wars Episode IV - A New Hope" will soon be available to the highest bidder.
The outfit, which she wore in her famous role as Princess Leia in the first "Star Wars" film in 1977, is expected to start at $2.5 million at auction at the Prop Store on June 28, according to Barnebys. It could go for much more.
Costume designer John Mollo created the white, floor-length dress, complete with a silver armor belt. It was reportedly worn to a costume party by a crew member's friend, and thought lost, but later resurfaced tattered, bloodied and covered in wine stains, according to Stephen Lane in an interview with the New York Post . Now that the dress has been fully restored, it is ready to be auctioned off.
Photo matching confirmed the dress was the same one worn by Fisher in the film. The look is plastered into the minds of fans, symbolizing Fisher’s empowered spirit in the film as she escaped Darth Vader with sly remarks toward her co-stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford. She also sported the dress at the concluding ceremony of the film, paired with the Skywalker family’s notable braided hair.
Fisher’s performance of Princess Leia in "Star Wars" debut helped catapult her to stardom, with the image of her double buns, white dress and blaster cementing Princess Leia as a household name.
Other items to be auctioned off include this framed painting of cantina performers, a Death Star surface panel from rebel pilot scenes in "A New Hope" and a Lorne Peterson autographed Death Star gun tower.