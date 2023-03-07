Heather Rae El Moussa's newborn son Tristan has officially been welcomed into the "Selling Sunset" family.

El Moussa met up with her co-stars Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald -- whom she called "Tristan's aunties" -- for a "little girls night and baby snuggle session," she shared Monday on Instagram.

"It was so nice to have my girls visit -- we had such a bonding, therapeutic dinner and we just caught up about life and struggles and it was just really real and super comforting for all of us," El Moussa said in the caption.

"We've been through so much together and have gone through hardships, ups, downs, and everything in between so all of our experiences together has really just bonded us for life," she continued. "I love these girls and baby boy loved meeting his aunties."

While the first image in El Moussa's post is of her sitting between Fitzgerald and Stause, she also shared individual photos of her friends each having their moment to hold Tristan.

"Had the BEST girl catch up yesterday and got to meet baby Tristan," Stause shared on Instagram of the trio's outing. "Heart melted!"

Fitzgerald echoed that sentiment on Instagram, gushing that she "finally met adorable baby Tristan."

Last month, El Moussa announced that she and husband Tarek El Moussa had welcomed their first child together on Jan. 31.

The couple married in October 2021 and recently saw their new show, "The Flipping El Moussas," premiere on HGTV.