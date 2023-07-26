Hilarie Burton praised her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan this week, complimenting him on being in his "girl-dad era."
The actress shared a video Monday that featured adorable photos of Morgan with the couple's 5-year-old daughter George.
"Going through my camera roll, and damn near every picture is just these two in love," she wrote along the sweet video montage, which was set to Betty Who's "I Love You Always Forever."
"They are the same person," she said about the father-daughter duo. "So naturally, I adore the both of them."
Burton went on, "You were always hot, @jeffreydeanmorgan. But your girl-dad era is unrivaled. How is it possible that you play bad guys?!?!"
The couple, who were together for a decade before tying the knot on Oct. 5, 2019, are also parents to a 13-year-old son named Gus.
"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I'm the luckiest. I know I say that a lot…. But it's true," Morgan commented on Burton's post.
"No other explanation. Blind luck. And I suppose the ackles!" he added, referencing their mutual friends Jensen and Danneel Ackles, who introduced them in 2009.
In Morgan's post for his daughter's birthday in February, he wrote about the incredible bond he shares with her.
"5 years have never gone by faster. I love this one more than I ever thought possible," he wrote. "@hilarieburton calls her my 'barnacle' as she is connected to me, literally 24/7. My little doppelgänger. She's me… just a tad smaller, a bit spicier, and a lot prettier."