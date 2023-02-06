Hilary Swank is sharing her excitement over becoming a mom.

In a sweet pregnancy photo shared on Instagram Sunday, the Academy Award-winning actress poses in a kitchen while showing off her growing belly.

"Oven's heatin' up, dough's beginning to rise!!" Swank wrote in the caption with baby angel emojis.

In October 2022, the "Million Dollar Baby" actress announced on "Good Morning America" that she and her husband Philip Schneider were expecting twins.

Hilary Swank attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Hilary Swank attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"I'm going to be a mom -- and not just of one, but of two," she said. "I can't believe it."

"It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it," Swank added.

The actress recently wrapped up the first season of ABC's "Alaska Daily," where she plays a New York journalist named Eileen who moves to Alaska to work for a daily newspaper in Anchorage.