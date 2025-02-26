One of the most buzzed about films this awards season is "A Real Pain."
Having already raked in awards for its writer/director Jesse Eisenberg and his co-star Kieran Culkin, the film is poised to continue winning big at the 2025 Oscars this Sunday.
Luckily, there's still time to check out the film before the 97th Academy Awards -- and it's likely you already have access to view it.
Continue reading for more information about the film and how to watch it at home before the 2025 Oscars.
What is 'A Real Pain' about?
"A Real Pain," which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and released in theaters on Nov. 1, centers its story on two cousins -- David (Eisenberg) and Benji (Culkin) -- who couldn't be more different. David is a neurotic and quiet family man while Benji is more free-spirited and outspoken.
The two reunite for a Jewish heritage tour in honor of their late grandmother in the hopes of seeing where she grew up in Poland. Along the way, the pair's built-up tension bubbles to the surface and, through confronting it head-on, they gain a deeper understanding of each other.
The film also stars Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy, Daniel Oreskes and Ellora Torchia.
How to stream 'A Real Pain'
The Searchlight Pictures film -- which was co-produced by Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Stone's husband Dave McCary and more -- is available to stream right now on Hulu.
It's also available on VOD, Blu-ray and DVD.
What Oscar nominations has the film received?
When the 2025 Oscar nominations were announced on Jan. 23, "A Real Pain" earned two nods.
Eisenberg scored a nomination for best original screenplay while Culkin earned a best supporting actor nomination.
What other awards has the film received so far?
Eisenberg has won a BAFTA and Independent Spirit Award, among other honors, for his screenplay of "A Real Pain" this awards season.
Culkin is the odds-on favorite to win the Oscar, having already won a BAFTA, a Critics Choice Award, a Golden Globe, a SAG Award and an Independent Spirit Award for his work in the film.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and "Good Morning America."