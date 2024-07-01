Legendary stage and screen actor Ian McKellen will not be able to take part in the national tour of the production "Player Kings" as previously thought, following a fall from the stage during a West End run of the play last month, ABC Audio has confirmed.
"Two weeks after my accident onstage, my injuries improve day by day," McKellen said in a statement, adding, "It's with the greatest reluctance that I have accepted the medical advice to protect my full recovery by not working in the meantime."
A rep for the production confirmed in a statement that McKellen will not return to play Sir John Falstaff on the tour, which runs from July 3-27 in the U.K.
"Ian continues to recuperate very well, but he needs the time to rest and ensure a complete recovery. We continue to send him our best wishes," the statement read.
"As it was for the final West End performances, the role of Falstaff will now be performed by David Semark, Ian's brilliant understudy, for all tour dates of Player Kings," the statement concluded.
McKellen added, "I had been so looking forward to bringing Player Kings to theatre-goers in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle. But I can assure them that, with David Semark now playing Falstaff, Robert Icke's production and his acting company remain as dazzling as ever. Go see for yourself!"
The 85-year-old revealed he spent three nights in the hospital following the mishap at London's Noël Coward Theatre. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Days after the fall, McKellen told ABC News in a statement, "After three nights in hospital, the effects of my fall onstage have been fully analysed and I’m now having physiotherapy, light exercise and a lot of essential rest at home."
McKellen starred in the production alongside actors Toheeb Jimoh, Richard Coyle, Raphael Akuwudike, Sara Beharrell and more.
The play is an adaptation of Shakespeare's classic play, "Henry IV," parts one and two, and is adapted by the award-winning writer and director Robert Icke.
In addition to his numerous stage credits, McKellen is also known for his role as Gandalf in "The Lord of the Rings" franchise, "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" and more.