Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers are Romeo and Juliet in the West End production of Shakespeare's classic play.

Holland, who was announced to be a part of the production in February, will play Romeo Montague, and Amewudah-Rivers will play Juliet Capulet in the Jamie Lloyd-directed version of the beloved play about the forbidden romance between two young adults from feuding families.

A description for Lloyd's play calls his take a "pulsating new vision of Shakespeare's immortal tale of wordsmiths, rhymers, lovers and fighters."

Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers. Getty Images

Amewudah-Rivers took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news about being in the play.

"Crazy things are happening," she wrote in the caption of her post. "See y'all in Verona."

Also starring in the play are Freema Agyeman as Nurse, Joshua-Alexander Williams as Mercutio and Ray Sesay as Tybalt.

Michael Balogun will also play Friar and Daniel Quinn-Toye will join the cast as Paris.

The cast also lists two new additions to Shakespeare's classic tale: camera operators, who will be played by Callum Heinrich and Kody Mortimer.

On the website for "Romeo & Juliet," it says tickets for the production have already been sold out, but are encouraging theatergoers to keep checking for more tickets soon.

"Romeo & Juliet" is slated to run for 12 weeks at the Duke of York's Theatre in London's West End starting in May 11 and will run through Aug. 3.