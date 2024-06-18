Ian McKellen shares update since 'Player Kings' fall: 'My recovery will be complete and speedy'
Actor Ian McKellen says his recovery after falling onstage during his performance in "Player Kings" on Monday night will be "complete and speedy."
In a statement shared by his rep, McKellen thanked those who came to his rescue and said that he can't wait to get back to work.
"I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support," McKellen said. "Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service. To them, of course, I am hugely indebted."
"They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work," he added.
Following the fall, Noël Coward Theatre also shared a statement on Monday and said that McKellen is on the mend.
"Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian's fall during this evening's performance of Player Kings," the statement began. "Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits."
"Thank you to doctors Rachel and Lee who were on hand in the audience and to all the venue staff for their support," the statement continued.
McKellen stars in the production as Sir John Falstaff alongside actors Toheeb Jimoh, Richard Coule, Raphael Akuwudike, Sara Beharrell and more.
The play is an adaptation of Shakespeare's classic play, "Henry IV," parts one and two, and is adapted by the award-winning writer and director Robert Icke.
"Although I've always found Falstaff a difficult character to relate to, sometimes funny, but sometimes looking like a Toby jug rather than a real person, he's appalling," McKellen said about playing Falstaff in an interview with The Times last week. "He's a liar and a coward and a cheat."
This week marked the production's final week at the Noël Coward Theatre before it embarked on tour.
In the statement, the theater announced that it had decided to cancel the Tuesday, June 18 performance of the play "so Ian can rest."
"Those affected will be contacted by their point of purchase as soon as possible tomorrow," the statement added.
McKellen is also known for his role as Gandalf in "The Lord of the Rings" franchise, "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" and more.