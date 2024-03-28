Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson had a sibling date night in London on Wednesday for the preview night of "MJ: The Musical."

The Tony Award-winning musical is based on the life of the late Michael Jackson. Myles Frost plays Michael Jackson in the musical, which is being shown at the Prince Edward Theatre in London's West End.

John Phillips/Getty Images

Paris Jackson stepped out in a rust-colored dress, while Prince and Bigi Jackson wore suits.

Over the years, the siblings have remained close and continue to honor their late father.

Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson aka Blanket Jackson attend the press night performance of "MJ: The Musical" at the Prince Edward Theatre, March 27, 2024, in London. Dave Benett/Alan Chapman/Getty Images

In 2021, Prince Jackson hosted an annual "Thriller Night" Halloween costume party at the Jackson family estate.

And in 2022, Paris and Prince Jackson attended the Tony Awards together to celebrate "MJ: The Musical" on Broadway, and to present the "MJ" cast for their performance of "Smooth Criminal."

"A lot of people seem to think our dad Michael Jackson changed popular music forever. And who are we to disagree?" Prince Jackson said at the time. "He loved musicals, on film and on the stage."