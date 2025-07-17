Moviegoers can reserve a ticket a year in advance for Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey."
On Thursday, IMAX shared several Instagram posts announcing that tickets are now on sale for the first IMAX 70 mm screenings of the upcoming film adaptation.
The film is slated to hit theaters on July 17, 2026. It will star Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal and more.
On the official website for IMAX, 16 IMAX theaters across the country are listed as locations where the film will be screened in 70mm, which is Nolan's preferred cinematic viewing experience.
Ticket sales were also available for several IMAX theater locations listed in Canada, the U.K., Australia and the Czech Republic.
According to the IMAX website, "The Odyssey" was "shot entirely with IMAX film cameras."
Universal Pictures shared in a post in December 2024 that Nolan's take on "The Odyssey" is a "mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology."
"The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time," it added.
Nolan's 2023 Oscar-winning film, "Oppenheimer," was also filmed in IMAX format, according to Kodak. The film was also available to view in IMAX theaters.
In an interview with the Associated Press in 2023, Nolan said, "You rarely get the chance to really talk to moviegoers directly about why you love a particular format and why if they can find an IMAX screen to see the film on, that's great."
He added, "We put a lot of effort into shooting the film in a way that we can get it out on these large format screens. It really is just a great way of giving people an experience that they can't possibly get in the home."
