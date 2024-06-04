The final trailer for Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2" is here -- and it's delivering all the feels.
Our protagonist Riley is now a teenager and, therefore, has a few more emotions to deal with these days. Joining the familiar crew of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust in the highly anticipated sequel are Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment -- to name a few.
The new trailer once more puts us in Riley's head -- as well as the heads of her parents -- as she deals with being a teen.
In addition to the previously mentioned emotions, this look at the film shows another we'll be introduced to: Nostalgia, who looks like a sweet, gray-haired granny.
"Inside Out 2" is directed by Kelsey Mann with a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein and a story by Mann and LeFauve.
The film, a sequel to the 2015 original that won the Oscar for best animated feature, features Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown in the voice cast.
"Inside Out 2" opens in theaters June 14.
Disney is the parent company of Pixar, ABC News and "Good Morning America."