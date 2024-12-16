The upcoming second installment of "Wicked," formerly known as "Wicked Part Two," has a new name.
The film, which is slated to release Nov. 21, 2025, has officially been renamed to "Wicked: For Good," according to Universal and a post on the film's social media page on Monday.
"You will be changed. Wicked: For Good, only in theaters November 21, 2025," the official Wicked movie account posted on Instagram in a shared post with director Jon M. Chu and "Wicked" stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.
Chu, director of both "Wicked" films, which stars Erivo and Grande, announced the second "Wicked" film in a social media post in April 2022, teasing the second installment as offering "more space" to tell the story "as it was meant to be told."
"Wicked" was released in theaters on Nov. 22 and has made over $359 million domestically at the box office and $524,971,000 worldwide.
"Wicked," a musical retelling of "The Wizard of Oz" originally starring Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, made its Broadway debut in 2003. It's based on the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel, "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West."