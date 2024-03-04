Jack Black showed off his best moves at the premiere of his new film "Kung Fu Panda 4."

The "School of Rock" alum, 54, celebrated the upcoming release of the fourth installment in the "Kung Fu Panda" franchise at the Los Angeles premiere on March 3, delivering a high kick that would make his onscreen counterpart Po proud.

Jack Black attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Kung Fu Panda 4" at AMC The Grove 14 on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Black was joined by co-star Awkwafina, who plays a new fox character named Zhen in the film, with the two striking a pose while standing back-to-back.

Awkwafina and Jack Black attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Kung Fu Panda 4" at AMC The Grove 14 on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The duo were also joined by castmates James Hong and Bryan Cranston -- who play Po's adoptive father Mr. Ping and Po's birth father Li -- for the special event. The foursome looked ready for battle with their poses.

James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Jack Black and Awkwafina attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Kung Fu Panda 4" at the AMC The Grove theatre in Los Angeles, California, March 3, 2024. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Also in the cast are returning stars Dustin Hoffman and Ian McShane as well as newcomers Viola Davis and Ke Huy Quan.

Over the weekend, Black shared a rock cover of Britney Spears' hit song "...Baby One More Time" alongside Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass.

The "Peaches" singer confirmed the song will play in the end credits of "Kung Fu Panda 4," according to People.

"Kung Fu Panda 4" punches into theaters on March 8.