Jack Nicholson made an appearance in daughter Lorraine Nicholson's recent social media post.
The 87-year-old actor, who has been out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed sharing a hug with his daughter in a slideshow she shared to her Instagram on Jan. 2.
"The giving season," Lorraine Nicholson, who appeared in the 2004 film "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" and the 2011 film "Soul Surfer," captioned the post.
In the photo, the father-daughter duo embrace in front of a wall of bookshelves which seemingly contain some of the actor's awards he's won throughout his impressive career, including his Academy Awards, Golden Globes and Grammy.
Nicholson's most recent acting role was in the 2010 rom-com "How Do You Know," but he has continued to be a courtside regular at Lakers games in recent years.
Nicholson shares Lorraine and son Ray Nicholson -- who channeled his dad's haunting "The Shining" performance in the 2024 film "Smile 2" -- with Rebecca Broussard. He has several other children from previous relationships.