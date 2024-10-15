Ray Nicholson, son of esteemed actor Jack Nicholson, is showing love for his dad.
The "Smile 2" actor shared how he learned from his father, who has starred in many iconic horror movies himself, on Monday, calling his dad his "inspiration" at the premiere of his new film, which will be widely released on Oct. 18.
"Well, you know, we're very different people, I was born in 1992, he was born in 1937. The things that affect me don't necessarily affect him," Ray Nicholson told Deadline at the premiere. "I love him. He's my inspiration."
The "Licorice Pizza" actor -- who recently appeared on a movie poster donning a smile similar to his father's bone-chilling grin in the classic horror film "The Shining" -- also spoke about how his dad led the way for his own acting style.
"I ate dinner with him every night. I studied it. That's how I learned how to be a human being. Of course, we're going to be kind of similar," said Ray Nicholson. "As far as talking about it, if he ever did tell me something, I probably wouldn't investigate it for myself because I'd be like, 'You're the best, of course, that's right,' and it might not work for me."
He added, "I love him. He's also my hero. I'm the luckiest kid in the world."
Jack Nicholson shares Ray Nicholson with actress Rebecca Broussard.
"Smile 2," a sequel to 2022's "Smile," tells the story of a pop star struck by horrifying events.
In addition to Ray Nicholson, the film stars Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Kyle Gallner, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo and Dylan Gelula.