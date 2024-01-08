Jacob Elordi is taking on a classic tale for his next role.

Over the weekend, it was announced that the "Saltburn" actor will be starring in the upcoming adaptation of "Frankenstein" by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

According to the logline for the Netflix film, del Toro will direct an adaptation of Mary Shelley's "classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation."

Jacob Elordi attends 2023 GQ Men of the Year at Bar Marmont on Nov. 16, 2023 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, FILE

Elordi, who most recently starred alongside Rosamund Pike and Barry Keoghan in the Emerald Fennell-directed film "Saltburm," and the Sofia Coppola-directed film "Priscilla" with Cailee Spaeny, will star in "Frankenstein" with Academy Award-winner Christoph Waltz.

"All Quiet on the Western Front" actor Felix Kammerer, "Scenes from a Marriage" star Oscar Isaac and "Pearl" actress Mia Goth are also slated to star in the upcoming film.

The film will be produced by del Toro and J. Miles Dale, who was the executive producer on "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities," an anthology of horror stories created by del Toro.