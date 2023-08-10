A new photo of Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi on the set of "Priscilla" has been released by writer and director Sofia Coppola.
In the photo, taken by Coppola and shared to the movie's official Instagram page, Spaeny and Elordi are seen embracing on the first day of shooting for the A24 film while looking the part of Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley, respectively.
The film, which hits theaters Oct. 27, is based on Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon's 1985 book, "Elvis and Me."
"When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend," the movie's official synopsis reads.
The synopsis continues, noting that this is "the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland," with Coppola telling the story through Priscilla Presley's eyes. It also teases that the movie is a "deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame."
The film's official teaser was released in June.
"Priscilla" releases in theaters Oct. 27.