Priscilla Presley's life is on display in the new official trailer for A24's "Priscilla."
Written and directed by Sofia Coppola, the film was adapted from Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon's 1985 book, "Elvis and Me," and follows the life of the woman who was married to the King of Rock 'n' Roll.
Cailee Spaeny stars as Priscilla Presley in the new film, while "Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi takes on the role of Elvis Presley.
The 45-second trailer shows flashes of the couple's life together, from the Army days to their iconic wedding and the early years at Graceland.
In a 2022 interview with Vogue, Coppola spoke about how "Elvis and Me," which focuses on Priscilla Presley's life with her husband from their marriage to what led to their divorce, inspired this film.
"I've had her memoir for years and remember reading it a long time ago," Coppola said. "I was just so interested in Priscilla's story and her perspective on what it all felt like to grow up as a teenager in Graceland. She was going through all the stages of young womanhood in such an amplified world -- kinda similar to Marie Antoinette."
"The memoir was hard to edit down because there are so many incredible details," she added.
Coppola also shared why Spaeny was cast in the role of Priscilla.
"The character goes from the age of 15 to 27 over the course of the film, so she had to be able to act and age across a big span of time," she said. "It was really important for me to have the same actress playing Priscilla at those different stages of her life, and I think Cailee can pull it off. She's such a strong actress, and she also looks very young."
While no release date has been announced, the trailer promises the film is coming soon.