Priscilla Presley is remembering Lisa Marie Presley on what would have been her late daughter's 55th birthday.

"Today would have been Lisa's 55th birthday," Priscilla Presley said Wednesday in a statement obtained by ABC News. "My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together."

"From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I've protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son," she continued, referencing son Navarone Garibaldi, who is Lisa Marie Presley's half-brother.

Priscilla Presley, 77, ended her statement by saying, "Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter. We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers. Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family."

Lisa Marie Presley died Jan. 12 after being hospitalized earlier the same day. She was laid to rest at her father Elvis Presley's Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, on Jan. 19. A memorial service was held at the iconic property's Meditation Garden on Jan. 22.

The day after her daughter's memorial, Priscilla Presley thanked fans on social media for their condolences and said she was "truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images (L-R) Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood attend the Handprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre, June 21, 2022, in Hollywood, Calif.

Priscilla Presley is currently contesting the "authenticity and validity" of a "purported" 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley's living trust that removed her as a co-trustee.

The trust, which was executed by Lisa Marie Presley in 1993, added Priscilla Presley as a co-trustee in 2010 when it was "amended and completely restated" by her daughter, according to court documents filed Jan. 26. If the 2016 amendment is honored, Lisa Marie Presley's eldest daughter, actress-director Riley Keough, would be the sole trustee instead of a co-trustee alongside her grandmother.

In court documents, Priscilla Presley claims the "purported" amendment has "many issues," including her name being misspelled, Lisa Marie Presley's signature appearing "inconsistent with her usual and customary signature," and it being "neither witnessed nor notarized," among other factors. She is requesting the court invalidate the "purported" 2016 amendment.

ABC News has reached out to representatives for Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough for comment on the matter.