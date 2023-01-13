Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died Thursday, according to a family publicist. She was 54 years old.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley said in a statement obtained by the AP. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

Presley will be buried at Graceland next to her son, Ben, a rep for Lisa Marie's daughter, actress Riley Keough, told ABC News.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Lisa Marie Presley attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

On Thursday, Priscilla Presley's publicist Sam Mast, shared in a statement with ABC News that the Presley family is "shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie."

"They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time," Mast said.

Earlier on Thursday, Priscilla Presley took to social media to share that her daughter was rushed to the hospital.

"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital," Priscilla Presley said before her daughter's death was reported. "She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."

Lisa Marie Presley attended the 80th Golden Globes on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California, where she celebrated actor Austin Butler after he won the award for best actor in a motion picture (drama) for his role as Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic "Elvis." She attended the ceremony with her mother.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images Lisa Marie Presley attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The singer-songwriter is the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress and businesswoman Priscilla Presley. She inherited her father's estate in 1993 on her 25th birthday.

AP Images Elvis Presley poses with wife Priscilla and daughter Lisa Marie, in a room at Baptist hospital in Memphis, Tenn., on Feb. 5, 1968.

Perry Aycock/AP Lisa Marie Presley poses for her first picture in the lap of her mother, Priscilla, on Feb. 5, 1968, with her father, Elvis Presley. Lisa Marie Presley, singer and only child of Elvis, died on Jan. 12, 2023, after a hospitalization, according to her mother, Priscilla. She was 54.

Lisa Marie Presley has been married four times, including her marriage to the late pop star Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996 and actor Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004.

Lee Celano/Reuters, File Michael Jackson and wife Lisa Marie Presley-Jackson welcome children from around the world as they arrive for a World Children's Conference at Jackson's Neverland Valley Ranch, in California, Apr. 18, 1995.

In 1988, she married musician Danny Keough, with whom she shares daughter Riley and their late son Benjamin. Benjamin died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020.

Last year, amid the buzz around Luhrmann's film, Lisa Marie Presley shared an update about how she has been coping since her son's death.

"I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son," she wrote. "Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole."

Riley Keough is a successful actress, having starred in the 2020 film "Zola." She made her directorial debut with the 2022 film "War Pony," which won the Caméra d'Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images, FILE Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the NARM Music Biz Awards Dinner Party held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 10, 2012 in Century City, California.

In 2006, Lisa Marie Presley married Michael Lockwood. Their marriage, her longest, ended in divorce in July 2021. The former couple share two children together, twin daughters Harper and Finley.

Over the years, she followed in her father's footsteps, releasing the album "To Whom It May Concern" in 2003, which featured a song called "Savior" co-written with Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan. She released two additional albums, 2005's "What Now" and 2012's "Storm & Grace."