Priscilla Presley is lending her voice to the role she was born to play in "Agent Elvis": herself.

The adult animation series' official trailer dropped Wednesday, revealing that Priscilla Presley would be voicing herself alongside Matthew McConaughey as Elvis Presley.

"So excited for Agent Elvis to come out on March 17th on @netflix and so proud to be a part of this amazing cast!" she captioned an Instagram post sharing the full trailer.

Viewers don't see much of Priscilla Presley in the trailer, but do see her get in on the action for a brief moment. She even gets a memorable line, saying, "It's groovy, don't you think?"

COURTESY OF NETFLIX Priscilla Presley as Priscilla Presley and Matthew McConaughey as Elvis in Agent Elvis.

According to the show's official synopsis, "Elvis Presley trades in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves -- all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll."

The 10-episode series was co-created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, and developed by co-showrunners Mike Arnold and Eddie.

In addition to McConaughey and Priscilla Presley, the cast includes Don Cheadle, Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, Niecy Nash and Tom Kenny, among others.