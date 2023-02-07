An official teaser for the upcoming adult animated series "Agent Elvis," with Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey voicing Elvis Presley, has arrived.
The series posits that Elvis "trades his jumpsuit for a jetpack" after he's recruited into "a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves -- all while holding down his day job." It was co-created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie.
McConaughey shared the first teaser on his Instagram on Monday.
McConaughey is also producing the project, which was shepherded by "Archer" veteran Mike Arnold.
Indeed, the animation and madcap action definitely share some DNA with that other cartoon spy show: At one point, Elvis dispatches a baddie with a "really nice pen" and also sees an interrogation suspect murdered by a chimp secret agent holding a revolver.
The series hits Netflix in March.