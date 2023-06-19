Priscilla Presley is one proud grandmother.

The "Naked Gun" actress took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo with all three of her granddaughters, Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.

MORE: Priscilla Presley marks daughter Lisa Marie Presley's 55th birthday with emotional tribute

"Happy Graduation girls!" Priscilla Presley wrote of Harper and Finley, both 14. "You're now in high school!!! ❤️❤️."

The photo shows Priscilla Presley in a yellow top standing next to Keough, who is wearing a hat and blue striped button-down top, with the twins in black tops on the left.

The heartfelt post comes days after Keough, 34, filed legal documents asking a court to approve a settlement over her late mother Lisa Marie Presley's estate.

Editor's Picks

Lisa Marie Presley -- who was mom to Keough, Harper and Finley, as well as her late son Benjamin -- died Jan. 12 at the age of 54.

MORE: Riley Keough asks court to approve settlement over mom Lisa Marie Presley's estate

The agreement sees Keough serving as sole trustee of her late mother's trust and the sub-trusts for her younger sisters, while Priscilla Presley has resigned as trustee of her late daughter's estate.

Per the court documents, Priscilla Presley will serve as a trustee of her son Navarone Garibaldi's sub-trust. Garibaldi, Lisa Marie Presley's half-brother, would receive 1/9 of the trust.

Keough, Harper and Finley would split the remaining 8/9 of their mother's trust.