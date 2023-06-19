Priscilla Presley is one proud grandmother.
The "Naked Gun" actress took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo with all three of her granddaughters, Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.
"Happy Graduation girls!" Priscilla Presley wrote of Harper and Finley, both 14. "You're now in high school!!! ❤️❤️."
The photo shows Priscilla Presley in a yellow top standing next to Keough, who is wearing a hat and blue striped button-down top, with the twins in black tops on the left.
The heartfelt post comes days after Keough, 34, filed legal documents asking a court to approve a settlement over her late mother Lisa Marie Presley's estate.
The agreement sees Keough serving as sole trustee of her late mother's trust and the sub-trusts for her younger sisters, while Priscilla Presley has resigned as trustee of her late daughter's estate.
Per the court documents, Priscilla Presley will serve as a trustee of her son Navarone Garibaldi's sub-trust. Garibaldi, Lisa Marie Presley's half-brother, would receive 1/9 of the trust.
Keough, Harper and Finley would split the remaining 8/9 of their mother's trust.