Per the agreement, Keough would become the owner of Graceland and agree to let Priscilla Presley obtain any of her personal belongings at the Memphis estate or any storage units it controls. Keough will also, "to the extent of her authority," allow Priscilla Presley to be buried in the Meditation Garden at Graceland and have a memorial service on the grounds, with her burial location being "at the location closest to Elvis Presley without moving any existing gravesite."