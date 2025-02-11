Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is reflecting on his team's Super Bowl LIX victory, sharing when the reality of the situation finally sank in.
The Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday night, dominating the Chiefs and denying them a coveted three-peat Super Bowl win. Hurts, named Super Bowl LIX MVP, threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns and ran in a third touchdown on a tush push play.
"Honestly, going into the locker room and seeing my teammates celebrating, that's when it hit. That's when it hit," Hurts told ABC News' Will Reeve in an interview that aired Monday.
With their victory on Sunday, the Eagles avenged their 2023 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, who bested them 38-35 in that year's game.
They set the tone early with a first-quarter touchdown from Hurts, followed by a second-quarter interception by cornerback Cooper DeJean, who returned it for a touchdown. Additional scores from A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith helped seal the win.
When asked if the victory felt even better than he imagined, Hurts admitted he wasn't sure what to expect.
"I didn't know. I didn't know how I be," he said. "I didn't even know how to put it into words. But I'm just [feeling] a ton of gratitude, and I'm truly blessed."
After leading his team to victory in New Orleans, the Super Bowl MVP starred in Disney's iconic Super Bowl commercial.
Moments after the win, Hurts stood amid the confetti at Caesars Superdome and shouted the famous words: "I'm going to Disney World!"
Now, the celebration continues at Walt Disney World Resort, where Hurts will enjoy top attractions, dazzling entertainment, and a grand parade down Main Street, USA at Magic Kingdom.
This marks the second time in recent years that an Eagles player has been featured in Disney's legendary Super Bowl campaign, which began in 1987 when Phil Simms first proclaimed those iconic words.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and "Good Morning America."