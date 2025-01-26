Actor James Van Der Beek wished his daughter Annabel a happy birthday in heartwarming fashion, pointing out her empathy during a challenging year for the family.
The former "Dawson's Creek" star penned a touching message to his daughter on her 11th birthday, posting the message to Instagram on Saturday alongside a collection of photographs.
"There are sweet souls… and then there's you," Van Der Beek wrote. "The softest, most empathetic heart I know. It's been a really tough year to be so sensitive, and so connected to me, who's not been well in so many moments - which I know you know without my even having to be in the room."
Van Der Beek continued, "But as I emerge from this healing portal, I wish for you to experience the joy and laughter you so richly deserve to feel as deeply as the concern and worry."
Van Der Beek revealed a Stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis last year. The actor first shared his diagnosis publicly in November, writing on Instagram that he was "getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before."
In the birthday post on Saturday, Van Der Beek continued: "From the moment you came out you've had the ability to bring joy and peace to those around you simple by existing." He added that he hopes his daughter always knows her dad "sees you, and recognizes you, and loves everything about you. And always will."
Van Der Beek finished, "Thank you for coming Earthside, kiddo. Life is a much more joyful endeavor with you around."
The post included a photo of Van Der Beek holding his daughter, as well as photos of Annabel interacting with a horse, picking flowers, showing off art and enjoying family time.
In December, Van Der Beek joined "Good Morning America" and discussed the effect his cancer diagnosis had on his children, saying it has been scary but at the same time has also helped his family grow closer.
"They all respond differently. They all hide differently. Some of them are very outward with their fears, and they talk about them, and some of them, it manifests in other ways and other behavioral ways or they get really quiet," he said of his kids.
Van Der Beek married his wife, film producer Kimberly Van Der Beek, in 2010 and shares six kids with her: Olivia, 14; Joshua, 12; Annabel, 11; Emilia, 8; Gwendolyn, 6, and Jeremiah, 3.