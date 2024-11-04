Forty-seven-year-old actor and father of six James Van Der Beek announced to the world Sunday that he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer.
Though the "Dawson's Creek" alum has not shared specific details of his diagnosis or his treatment, his announcement quickly put a spotlight on the rising rates of colorectal cancer among young people.
"'It is cancer…' Each year, approximately 2 [million] people around the world receive this diagnosis," Van Der Beek wrote on Instagram announcing his diagnosis. "And I'm one of them."
Over the last decade, while cases of colorectal cancer have decreased in adults over 55 -- thanks in large part to cancer screening -- rates in people younger than 55 are increasing. Colon cancer is now the No. 1 cause of death among men younger than 50, and the No. 2 cause of death in women of the same age group, according to the American Cancer Society.
The 2020 death of 43-year-old actor Chadwick Boseman due to colon cancer drew attention to the growing trend.
In July, new data from the American Cancer Society showed colorectal cancer was one of 17 cancers for which Gen X and Millennials are more at risk than previous generations.
"It is becoming progressively more common over the past few decades," ABC News medical contributor Dr. Alok Patel said Monday. "Part of it may be related to awareness and more screening, but also, researchers are trying to figure out how much lifestyle, our change in foods, our sedentary habits, how all of this is playing in and what this generation is doing differently compared to previous generations."
Colorectal cancer -- cancer that begins in the colon or the rectum -- is the fourth most common cancer in men and women and the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here are four things to know about the disease.
1. Colorectal cancer includes both colon and rectal cancers.
Colorectal cancer is the umbrella term for cancer that develops in the tissues of either the colon or the rectum, both part of the digestive system.
The colon is the longest part of the large intestine, where water and food nutrients are absorbed and where leftover waste is turned into stool, according to MedlinePlus, an online information service produced by the National Library of Medicine.
The rectum is the bottom part of the large intestine, where stool is stored.
Rectal cancer refers to cancer that originates in the rectum, while colon cancer is cancer that begins in the colon.
2. Colorectal cancer can come from known or unknown genetic factors.
Colorectal cancer is caused by changes in a person's genetic material, or DNA. Some causes of the genetic changes are unknown, while other genetic changes that increase the risk of colorectal cancer are inherited, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Risk factors for colorectal cancer include conditions such as Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis, a family history of colorectal cancer, or different types of genetic syndromes, according to the CDC.
Lifestyle factors that can increase a person's risk, according to the CDC, include lack of physical activity, obesity, alcohol and tobacco use, and a diet low in fruit and vegetables or high in processed meats and fat.
3. Colorectal cancer can be caught by symptoms, screenings.
Symptoms of colorectal cancer include bloody stool, change in bowel habits, abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, and diarrhea or constipation.
People with those symptoms should consult a medical provider, according to the CDC.
Colorectal cancer may also present no symptoms, which is where screening for the disease, including through colonoscopies, plays a critical role.
Screening for colorectal cancer should begin at age 45, according to the CDC, but if you have a family history of it, you should get screened earlier for the disease.
Regular screening for colorectal cancer should continue between the ages of 47 to 75, after which the decision to be screened should be made individually in consultation with your medical provider.
4. Treatment for colorectal cancer ranges from chemotherapy to surgery.
Several treatment options are available for people diagnosed with colorectal cancer, depending on their specific diagnosis.
For rectal cancer, treatment may include options like chemotherapy, radiation, surgery and immunotherapy, according to the National Library of Medicine.
For colon cancer, treatment may include chemotherapy, radiation or surgery, as well as other options like radiofrequency ablation, cryosurgery and immunotherapy.