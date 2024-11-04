James Van Der Beek rose to fame as an actor but one of his favorite roles to date is that of a proud father.
The "Dawson's Creek" star and his wife, producer and fellow actor Kimberly Van Der Beek, are parents of six children and often share glimpses of their family life on social media.
James Van Der Beek told "Good Morning America" in 2023 that becoming a dad is "the craziest thing I've ever done" and also "the thing that's made me happiest."
When James Van Der Beek took to social media to share in November that he had been diagnosed with cancer, he also shared it alongside a photo of himself with one of his beloved daughters.
Get to know the actor and his family below.
Kimberly Van Der Beek
James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly married in August 2010.
The couple celebrated 14 years together with loving messages on Instagram.
"14 years… I always say it doesn't feel like that long. You always say it does 😂 Nothing could have prepared us for this past year - except perhaps the previous 12," James Van Der Beek wrote in part in an August post. "Thank you for being the most incredible partner. You've broken me open in spots I didn't even know were locked, and taught me how to receive more love than I thought possible."
"Happy anniversary to the love of my life @vanderjames. 14 years baby!" his wife also wrote in her own post.
Olivia
The Van Der Beeks welcomed their oldest child, a daughter named Olivia, in 2010.
In February 2024, Olivia performed on "We Are Family," singing a duet with her father to Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance."
James Van Der Beek called himself "a very proud papa" in a behind-the-scenes video post featuring Olivia.
"So proud of my baby girl. And I call her that because when I watched her tonight, all I could see was the newborn in the bassinet who I could not stop looking at in awe," he added in the accompanying caption.
Joshua
Joshua is the second oldest of the Van Der Beek children and his parents' first son.
In a celebratory birthday post, James Van Der Beek called his son Joshua a "playful spirit" who makes him a "better person."
"You make me laugh, you make me think, you make me a better person," he wrote in part. "Wise beyond your years and yet an eternally playful spirit… You are kind, fair, thoughtful, and your take on the world always adds a new dimension I never would have recognized on my own."
Annabel
Annabel is the third of the Van Der Beek kids and shares the same January birthday as her paternal grandfather, James Van Der Beek's dad.
"I'd say 'I don't know how to thank you,' but… there's Annabel. You definitely deserve to have had her born on your birthday. 😍 I love you," James Van Der Beek wrote in part in a 2022 Instagram post marking the special day.
Emilia
James and Kimberly Van Der Beek welcomed another daughter named Emilia in March 2016.
James Van Der Beek shared throwback photos to celebrate Emilia's birthday in March and called her an "old soul."
"I'd love to think your innate wisdom, inner strength, and sense of humor comes from me, but I believe you channel your magic from deep in the heart of all that is good in the universe," he wrote in part in an Instagram caption.
Gwendolyn
James Van Der Beek announced the arrival of daughter Gwendolyn in a June 2018 Instagram post marking Father's Day and advocating for families separated by U.S. borders.
"Thrilled to announce we welcomed a brand new baby girl into the world Friday morning, just in time for #FathersDay," the dad wrote at the time.
"I've been heart sick about something. As I write this, kids are being ripped from the arms of their parents. By our government. … And it wouldn't be honest to wax poetic about my new-baby bliss without speaking up against this atrocity," he added.
Jeremiah
The youngest of the Van Der Beek brood is Jeremiah, who celebrates a birthday in October.
"We had no idea how much we needed you. But YOU did. You are once again proof to us that kids come into this world with their own thing; their own essence, appetites, and personality, and you have never been shy about letting us know exactly who you are, and what you want," the dad of six wrote in part in an Instagram post.
"Thank you for all the unique ways in which you challenge me (quite the feat after five kids 😳), and thank you for being the best snuggler on the planet. We love you bubs. Beyond grateful to have those ringlets in my life and to get to be your dad."