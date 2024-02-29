James Van Der Beek is a proud dad after his daughter sang in front of others for the first time.

In an Instagram video, the "Dawson's Creek" star shared behind-the-scenes moments from when his daughter, Olivia, 13, sang Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance" on the television show, "We Are Family," a show that showcases non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member.

"I'm a very proud papa tonight. My first-born daughter was on 'We Are Family' tonight on Fox," Van Der Beek said in the video before sharing behind-the-scenes clips.

Van Der Beek's video included sweet moments with Olivia in her first-ever trailer on set, her rehearsing with producers and Van Der Beek singing along with his daughter as he watched the feed from backstage.

"So proud of my baby girl," he wrote in the caption. "And I call her that because when I watched her tonight, all I could see was the newborn in the bassinet who I could not stop looking at in awe."

"I feel so good, I wanna do it again and I will do it again," Olivia told her dad at the end of the video.

In his post, Van Der Beek also recalled the moment he told his mom that he wanted to pursue acting and shared how his daughter's interest in acting and performing was similar to his career as a young actor.

"When I was 15, I first told my mom I wanted to audition professionally," he said. "She didn't hold me back. She took me to NYC, and she walked me through it."

"So when the opportunity to do #WeAreFamilyFox came up and my 13-year-old lit up like a carbon copy of me at that age… I let her put herself on tape. I got her some voice lessons. And I walked her through it," he added.

Van Der Beek also shared that Olivia had "never sung in front of people before."

Van Der Beek shares Olivia with his wife Kimberly. They are also parents to daughters Annabel, Emilia, and Gwendolyn, as well as sons Joshua and Jeremiah.