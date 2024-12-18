Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated her 40th wedding anniversary with husband Christopher Guest in a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday.
The "Freaky Friday" actress began her post by recounting her and Guest's wedding day, writing, "40 years ago today, on a rainy Tuesday afternoon at 4:30, Christopher and I married. We loved each other but barely knew each other."
"Today, we know each other really well and still love each other," she added.
Curtis detailed the couple's journey since then, saying they had "raised and loved two beautiful daughters," embarked on new professional opportunities and "weathered the myriad storms of life on life's terms of loving and loss" together.
She said she and Guest "held hands that day as we walked back down the aisle and we're still holding hands today."
"I guess the beginning of 'my hand in yours,'" she concluded. "The long and winding road."
Curtis, an Academy Award-winning actor and children's author, and Guest, a writer, director and actor known for his work in "This Is Spinal Tap," "Best in Show," and "The Princess Bride," among others, married on Dec. 18, 1984.
The pair share two children, Annie, 38, and Ruby, 28.