Jamie Lynn Spears says she is "all in my feels" about daughter Maddie making her college decision.
Spears took to Instagram on Monday, Nov. 25, to share that her 16-year-old has "committed to furthering her athletic & academic career" to play softball at the University of Southern Mississippi.
"I can remember it like it was just yesterday, as the whole world watched and judged as I made the choice to have my baby at 16 years old, fast fwd to today, and that same little baby girl is now 16 years old herself announcing that she will be going to play D1 ball for an amazing college," she wrote.
The "Zoey 101" actress continued, "I feel like I can't take much credit for anything, bc I have witnessed that kid go through, face, & overcome some impossible things by her own strong will, convictions, determination, & the sheer grace of God."
Spears' post included photos of Maddie throughout her life, from making her debut on the cover of OK! Magazine as a baby, playing softball as a kid and even some of her visiting her future university's campus.
"I did everything I could to better myself in order to be the mama she deserved, & to break those generational curses, so they weren't passed on to her or any future generations," she added in the caption. "I think her story is a true testament to trusting God's will & being able to achieve whatever you're willing to work hard for, and I couldn't be more proud of her! Love you, Maddie."
Spears shares Maddie, who survived a near-death ATV accident in 2017, with ex Casey Aldridge. She shares daughter Ivey, 6, with husband Jamie Watson.