Jane Fonda announced Thursday that her cancer is in remission.

The "Grace & Frankie" actress shared the update in a blog post on her website titled "Best Birthday Present Ever."

"Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo," she began. "I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news."

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Jane Fonda presents the award for best picture at the Oscars, Feb. 9, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Fonda, who turns 85 on Dec. 21, announced in September that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and had begun chemotherapy to fight the disease.

Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma begins in the cells of the lymph system, which is part of the immune system and helps the body fight infection and disease, according to the National Cancer Institute. It can occur almost anywhere as lymph tissue is found throughout the body.

In September, the actress said that her chemotherapy would last six months. She said in her blog post on Thursday that her first four chemo treatments were "rather easy" for her, but the last chemo session was "rough."

She added that the effects of the final session wore off just in time for her first in-person Fire Drill Friday in three years.

"Thank heavens for that because it was a busy week. Besides the rally, I did some lobbying and spoke twice at the Democracy Alliance," Fonda said.

Fonda ended her post by thanking those who sent well-wishes her way and wished everyone a joyful and healthy holiday.