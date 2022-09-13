Tomlin, 83, spoke to People at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and praised her friend and fellow actress as "indomitable."

"She's very forthright and talkative about what's going on with her in all respects," Tomlin said. "First thing, she says, 'Don't worry, it's really treatable. It's one of the most treatable forms that you could possibly have, so I'm really lucky in that regard.' "

Tomlin said Fonda, 84, didn't focus on her heath news for long before asking her longtime pal if she was coming to her next fundraiser. "That's her main objective," Tomlin said, laughing.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, FILE Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin attend the Los Angeles Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie" in Hollywood, Calif., April 23, 2022.

Fonda announced on Sept. 2 that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, explaining in an Instagram post that she felt "very lucky" because it was "very treatable."

She also revealed she had started a six-month round of chemotherapy to fight the disease and was "handling the treatments quite well," promising fans she wouldn't let anything interfere with her climate activism.