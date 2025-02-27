Jason Isaacs has revealed who he modeled his accent on in season 3 of "The White Lotus."
During a conversation with "GMA3" on Thursday, the actor, who is famous for his roles in "The Patriot," "Black Hawk Down," and for playing Lucius Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" films, said that he modeled his "White Lotus" character's accent after a "Southern Charm" reality star.
"Mike [White] had asked us to watch 'Southern Charm,' a great reality show, and somebody in it, people from 'Southern Charm' went, 'He's clearly doing Thomas Ravenel,'" Isaacs said.
He added, "And Thomas, I am doing you, mostly, but not for two vowels, which are completely English."
In the newest season of the hit Max show, Isaacs plays Timothy Ratliff, a wealthy businessman vacationing with his wife and kids.
Isaacs' revelation comes after fans of "Southern Charm" and "The White Lotus" on social media noticed that the actor's accent resembled Ravenel's.
In an exclusive interview with People published earlier this week, actor Sam Nivola, who portrays one of the kids in the Ratliff family, also shared how "White Lotus" creator Mike White told him and his co-stars to watch "Southern Charm."
Nivola said, "In fact, Jason Isaacs, who played our dad, kind of modeled his whole accent and character off of [that cast]."
This season of "The White Lotus" takes place in Thailand. The series follows the exploits of various guests and employees at a White Lotus resort over the span of a week.
Along with Isaacs and Nivola, stars this season include Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Thai musician Lalisa Manobal -- also known as Lisa from the iconic K-pop group Blackpink -- and more.
Natasha Rothwell also returns this season, reprising her role as Belinda Lindsey from the show's first season.