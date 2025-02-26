Fans of "The White Lotus" may have heard a familiar voice in the latest episode.
During an intense scene in the last episode, which aired Sunday, with Jason Isaacs, who plays Timothy Ratliff, a wealthy businessman who is on vacation with his three kids -- some noticed his phone conversation was with Ke Huy Quan, who portrays Kenny Nguyen.
"I'm a huge huge fan of 'White Lotus,' Mike White and the entire creative team," Quan told ET at the premiere for "The Electric State" Monday night. "When they asked me to do this, I said yes right away. I didn't even hesitate."
"I was very happy to work on this [even if] it was a voiceover," Quan continued.
He added, "Honestly, to be a part of this incredible series in any capacity, that's a gift."
The new season of "The White Lotus" kicked off last week and takes fans on a getaway at a Thai resort.
Along with Isaacs, stars this season include Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Thai musician Lalisa Manobal, known as Lisa, and more.
The series follows the exploits of various guests and employees of a White Lotus resort over the span of a week.