The cast of the 1985 film "The Goonies" reunited Monday in support of castmate Ke Huy Quan.
Stars Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Kerri Green, Corey Feldman, and writer Chris Columbus joined Quan at the Oscar winner's hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.
The group were photographed in a candid moment when Quan took a selfie.
Later in the day, Quan was again joined by some of his fellow Goonies when Sean Astin, Cohen, Green and Feldman joined him at the premiere of his new film, "Love Hurts," at the TCL Chinese Theater.
Quan and the crew were photographed holding large heart-shaped candies bearing phrases like "Kiss Me," "Crazy 4U" and, of course, "Love Hurts."
"The Goonies," which turns 40 this year, was directed by Richard Donner and written by Columbus, based on a story by Steven Spielberg. In addition to Quan, Brolin, Cohen, Green, Feldman and Astin, the film starred Martha Plimpton, as well as supporting cast members John Matuszak, Anne Ramsey, Robert Davi, Joe Pantoliano and Mary Ellen Trainor.
The film was selected for the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2017.