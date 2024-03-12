Ke Huy Quan has shared a roundup of all the star-studded snaps he took at the 2024 Oscars.

The "Everything Everywhere All at Once" actor, who took home the best supporting actor Oscar at last year's ceremony, captured photos with many of the night's winners, as well as some of the most famous stars in Hollywood.

"The KENERGY is REAL!" Quan captioned the first photo carousel he shared to Instagram. "So much fun at the Oscars."

At the ceremony, Quan took the stage to present the best supporting actor Oscar with other past winners in the category including Christoph Waltz, Tim Robbins, Sam Rockwell and Mahershala Ali. The award ultimately went to Robert Downey Jr. and Quan shared a shot of the group together with Downey after he accepted his award.

"I'm so glad @theacademy brought back past winners to honor this year's nominees," Quan wrote in his caption. "I was so proud and honored to stand amongst these men in presenting the best supporting actor category. Congratulations to all the winners of the night. Here's 1 of 2 sets of selfies. 😜."

The roundup included selfies with Quan and Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande, Mark Ruffalo, Melissa McCarthy, Jennifer Lawrence and more.

"I know you're not here for my captions 😜," Quan wrote alongside his next batch of photos. "Here's the second set of selfies. ❤️."

The second set of photos included snaps with Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Steven Spielberg, Colman Domingo, Jodie Foster, Ben Kingsley, Michelle Yeoh and more.

Check out a full recap of the 2024 Oscars here.