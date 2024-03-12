Al Pacino presented the Oscar for best picture at the 96th Academy Awards, but when "The Godfather" actor took the stage, some thought he may have made a mistake when he didn't name all the nominated films in the category before announcing "Oppenheimer" as the winner.

"There seems to be some controversy about my not mentioning every film by name last night before announcing the best picture award," Pacino said Monday in a statement obtained by ABC News. "I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony."

Al Pacino speaks onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I was honored to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented," he added.

Prior to Pacino announcing the winner on Sunday, he was welcomed on stage by a standing ovation from everyone in the audience.

"My friends! Thank you, thank you," he said when he got to the mic.

"This is the time for the last award for the evening and it's my honor to present it," he continued. "Ten wonderful films were nominated but only one will take the award for best picture. And I have to go to the envelope for that. And I will…. Here it comes."

"And my eyes see 'Oppenheimer,'" he said as he opened the envelope.

After a delayed reaction from the audience, Pacino said, "Yes, Emma Thomas, Charles Roven," listing some of the producers for the film.

The best picture category wasn't the only category last night where each nominee wasn't named. When "Wicked" stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo announced Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell as the winners for best original song, they didn't go back and name all the nominees. However, all the songs in the category were performed that night.

In his statement, Pacino said he recognizes that being nominated at the Oscars is a big moment. Pacino won the best actor Oscar in 1993 for "Scent of a Woman."

"I realize being nominated is a huge milestone in one's life and to not be fully recognized is offensive and hurtful," he said. "I say this as someone who profoundly relates with filmmakers, actors and producers so I deeply empathize with those who have been slighted by this oversight and it's why I felt it necessary to make this statement."