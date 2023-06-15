"The Godfather" actor Al Pacino has become a father for the fourth time at the age of 83, ABC Audio has confirmed.
Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Roman Pacino, according to a rep for the Oscar winner.
The "Scarface" actor made headlines last month when it was confirmed he and Alfallah were expecting, with the mom-to-be being about eight months along at the time.
In addition to son Roman, Pacino shares daughter Julie Marie Pacino, 33, with acting coach Jan Tarrant.
He's also father to twins Anton and Olivia Pacino, both 22, whom he shares with "Vacation" actress Beverly D'Angelo.
The "Scent of a Woman" actor has never been married.