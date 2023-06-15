"The Godfather" actor Al Pacino has become a father for the fourth time at the age of 83, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Roman Pacino, according to a rep for the Oscar winner.

MORE: Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah pregnant with actor's 4th child

The "Scarface" actor made headlines last month when it was confirmed he and Alfallah were expecting, with the mom-to-be being about eight months along at the time.

PHOTO: Al Pacino attends "The Godfather" 50th Anniversary Screening during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 16, 2022 in New York City.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Al Pacino attends "The Godfather" 50th Anniversary Screening during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 16, 2022 in New York City.

In addition to son Roman, Pacino shares daughter Julie Marie Pacino, 33, with acting coach Jan Tarrant.

MORE: Robert De Niro reveals he is a dad again at 79

He's also father to twins Anton and Olivia Pacino, both 22, whom he shares with "Vacation" actress Beverly D'Angelo.

The "Scent of a Woman" actor has never been married.