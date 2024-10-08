Melissa Joan Hart is having a magical time with her "silly coven."
The "Clarissa Explains It All" actress took to Instagram over the weekend to share a look at her recent reunion with her "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" co-stars Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick in Scotland's capital city, Edinburgh.
"We had a lovely dinner @thewitcheryedin and I even got my beloved ciabatta bread!" she captioned the post. "Thanks to Oliver for the tour of the property and taking such great care of this silly coven. @carolinerhea4real @bethabroderick."
Hart, who played the titular teenage witch Sabrina for seven seasons between 1996 and 2003, shared photos of the trio from their adventures together and one of her with her carb of choice.
The actress also included a cute snap of Rhea and Broderick, who played Sabrina's kooky aunts, Hilda and Zelda, on the beloved sitcom.
Fans were thrilled to see the castmates reunited and took to the comments to share their excitement.
"My childhood. These pics make me happy," one person wrote.
Another added, "This should be a movie!"