Former Nickelodeon star Melissa Joan Hart is reacting to Investigation Discovery's bombshell docuseries "Quiet on the Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV."

Hart, who starred in "Clarissa Explains It All" at the network for five seasons between 1991 and 1994, said on the March 28 episode of Meghan McCain's podcast, "Meghan McCain Has Entered The Chat," that while she didn't go through what those in the docuseries allege happened to them, she stands with them.

The actress shared that she has yet to see the docuseries herself, but admitted she needs to.

"Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" investigates claims of abuse, sexism, racism, and toxic workplaces at some Nickelodeon shows in its heyday of the 1990s and early 2000s.

In this Jan. 23, 2024, file photo, Melissa Joan Hart attends an event in Washington, D.C. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for March Fourth, FILE

"I don't know other people's experiences and I'm not negating anything anyone else says," Hart said. "I've never been told these people's stories that are in the documentary ... and I have to say, I've never heard a story from a Nickelodeon star personally. No one's come to me and talked to me about any of these situations."

"That's not to say that anything about anyone's story," she continued. "I absolutely trust and believe them, 100%."

Hart said she never experienced any sort of abuse working as a kid star at Nickelodeon's Orlando studio -- suggesting there may have been a difference between how things were run in Florida versus the studio in Hollywood -- during the time she was there, saying it was "nothing but a wonderful experience."

However, the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" alum did say "they did work the kids a lot harder than [they] probably legally should."

"We had a ton of fun, it was just long hours, that's all -- because I had to do school and the show," Hart explained.

Melissa Joan Hart is shown in a scene from "Clarissa Explains It All." NickRewind/YouTube

Hart explained she felt "very protected and very safe" on the set of "Clarissa Explains It All," insisting that "not every egg in the Nickelodeon basket is rotten."

"There were some good eggs," she said. "There were some people that really took care of me."

Hart's reaction to "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" comes after "All That" and "Kenan & Kel" alum Kenan Thompson's, with the actor saying he "wasn't really aware" of the alleged abuse but adding "my heart goes out to anybody that's been victimized, or their families."

Nickelodeon has responded to the series, with the network telling ABC News that while it "cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct," adding that it has "adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to own high standards and the expectations of our audience."

"Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" recently announced a fifth episode of the docuseries will drop April 7.