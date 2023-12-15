Melissa Joan Hart is responding to fans who were shocked she played a grandmother in a recent TV movie.

A clip from "Would You Kill for Me? The Mary Bailey Story" recently went viral on social media -- despite having aired back in October -- after fans noticed that Hart portrays a grandmother of two kids in the Lifetime film.

Fans of the actress, who starred in classic '90s shows like "Clarissa Explains It All" and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," were in disbelief. Some said it made them "feel old" and that they "feel personally attacked," while others claimed that Hart is too young to be playing grandmothers at 47.

Melissa Joan Hart attends 90s Con at Tampa Convention Center on September 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Hart has since responded to the outcry from her millennial fanbase, saying, "While I'm proud of my performance in my most recent movie #WouldYouKillForMe, I couldn't be more flattered that people don't think of me as a grandmother (no matter how possible it is at the age of 47)."

She continued, "It's also refreshing to go viral for my work and not something controversial. I guess now Clarissa can Explain AARP or play the Middle-Aged Witch."

While Hart isn't a grandmother in real life, she is a proud mom to her three sons, 17-year-old Mason, 15-year-old Braydon and 11-year-old Tucker, whom she shares with her husband of 20 years, Mark Wilkerson.