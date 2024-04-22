Melissa Joan Hart is a proud mom!

The "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" star shared a TikTok video Sunday spotlighting her son Mason's prom festivities -- and of course, had to point out an uncanny coincidence when it came to the name of her son's prom date.

"Prom 2024 is in the books! Mason and his beautiful girlfriend Sabrina (yes thats her name) looked wonderful and had a lovely night together," the mom of three wrote in the accompanying caption, adding the hashtag #MasonDatesSabrina.

Melissa Joan Hart celebrated her son Mason’s prom festivities in a social media video. @melissajoanhart/Instagram

In her video, set to Cochren & Co.'s "Good Memories," Hart included photos of Mason in a black suit and floral boutonniere with his prom date Sabrina -- who wore a silvery gown -- and their friends, along with a brief clip of her giving Mason a big side hug as they posed for a photo together.

Melissa Joan Hart celebrated her son Mason’s prom festivities in a social media video. @melissajoanhart/Instagram

Fans couldn't resist commenting on the remarkable connection between the fictional character Hart portrayed for six years between 1996 and 2003 and her son's friend's name.

"Omg her name 🥺💖💖," wrote one TikTok user.

"Too funny of how that came full circle," someone else commented.

"Her name is Sabrina? Get out!! That is kind of perfect!!" yet another added.

Melissa Joan Hart attends "The Time Is Now: Reinstate the Assault Weapons Ban" event, Jan. 23, 2024, in Washington. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

It's been 28 years since "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" wrapped. The cast reunited at 90s Con just last March with Hart joined by Jenna Leigh Green, Nate Richert, Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea (the latter two played Sabrina's aunts Zelda and Hilda, respectively, in the TV show).

Hart and her husband Mark Wilkerson are parents of three. In addition to Mason, they are also parents to sons Braydon and Tucker. The family lives in Tennessee.