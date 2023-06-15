Fans and stars in attendance at the premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday got a special show before the show.
Oscar-winning composer John Williams, along with a live orchestra, performed selections of the new movie's score, to the delight of attendees.
Steven Spielberg, the director of all the "Indiana Jones" movies except this last chapter, which was directed by James Mangold, introduced the maestro to a standing ovation.
Steven Spielberg introduces legendary composer John Williams to the stage for a surprise performance.#IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny in theaters June 30. pic.twitter.com/ael5VehP6z— Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) June 15, 2023
Williams led the musicians through several compositions from the new film, including its main title theme, as well as "Helena's Theme," the song Williams wrote for Phoebe Waller-Bridge's heroine.
Earlier on the red carpet, there was a sweet moment when newly-minted "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Oscar winner and former "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" star Ke Huy Quan surprised his former co-star Harrison Ford as he was giving an interview.
Quan sneaked up behind the star, animatedly hopping towards him, before placing his hand on Ford's shoulder to get his attention.
Ford appeared pleasantly surprised by the greeting, reaching out to give Quan a hug, with Quan kissing Ford on the cheek and calling him "Dr. Jones."
@disney Indy and Short Round reunite at the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny red carpet. 🫶 #IndianaJones #HarrisonFord #KeHuyQuan ♬ original sound - Disney
Smiling, Ford thundered, "You're all grown up!" to Quan, who played Indiana Jones' sidekick Short Round as a child.
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" swings into theaters June 30, from Lucasfilm.
