A new clip for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is here.
The new official clip features legendary hero archaelogist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in a dark temple-like setting with his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), who seemingly look like they are trying to figure out a puzzle to find their way out.
In the scene, Ford tells Bridge to get in the pool of water.
“Archimedes was fascinated by water displacement,” Ford says as he drags several heavy objects into the water. After a few moments, an opening appears, the ground beneath Ford and Bridge’s feet collapses and the two slide into another part of the temple.
The upcoming film, which is out later this month, follows Indiana Jones as he races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of destiny, according to a synopsis of the film.
Ford has played the film’s titular role since the 1981 movie, “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
“Dial of Destiny” is the fifth film of the “Indiana Jones” franchise. It premiered last month at Cannes where Ford was surprised with the Palme d’or d’honner for his contributions to cinema.
“So grateful to have the opportunity to work with artists like Phoebe (Waller-Bridge), even Mads (Mikkelsen),” he said. “And I’m deeply moved by this honor and humbled. But I got a movie you gotta see.”
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" will be released in theaters on June 30.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."