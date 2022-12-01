Harrison Ford is back as Indiana Jones in the first-look trailer for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the fifth film in the beloved franchise.

The trailer, which dropped Thursday on the movie's official Twitter account after debuting at CCXP22 (Comic-Con Experience 2022) in São Paulo, Brazil, begins with Ford's Dr. Henry Walton Jones Jr. seemingly hesitant to revert back to his action-filled ways and enjoying a simpler life as an archaeology professor -- until an old friend tempts him.

"Those days have come and gone," Jones says, to which John Rhys-Davies' character Sallah responds, "Perhaps. Perhaps not."

Joining Ford on this adventure are Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Jones' goddaughter Helena, as well as Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas and Boyd Holbrook, among others.

Not much is revealed about the plot, but Jones does tease, "I don't believe in magic, but a few times in my life I've seen things, things I can't explain, and I've come to believe it's not so much what you believe -- it's how hard you believe it."

A poster for the upcoming film was also tweeted out on Thursday.

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" hits U.S. theaters June 30, 2023.